A block-long stretch of Marquette Avenue has reopened after police say a phoned in bomb threat was a false alarm.
“Everyone who evacuated can return to their buildings. Thank you for your cooperation. Incident complete.” Minneapolis police tweeted after bomb-sniffing K-9s cleared the building.
The area was shut down Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat to New Horizon Daycare, according to police and scanner reports. Police say they are working to trace the call.
Transit was disrupted along Marquette Avenue, according to online scanner reports.
