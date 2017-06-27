A block-long stretch of Marquette Avenue has reopened after police say a phoned in bomb threat was a false alarm.

“Everyone who evacuated can return to their buildings. Thank you for your cooperation. Incident complete.” Minneapolis police tweeted after bomb-sniffing K-9s cleared the building.

The area was shut down Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat to New Horizon Daycare, according to police and scanner reports. Police say they are working to trace the call.