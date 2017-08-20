A Minneapolis police officer on his bike chased a shooting suspect early Sunday and arrested him, department officials said.

Officers patrolling downtown just before 2 a.m. heard gunshots from a parking lot on the nightlife-busy 400 block of Hennepin Avenue S.

Officers on bikes arrived seconds after the shots were fired, a police statement said. They chased a man who a witness said had been involved in the shooting. The police nabbed the man a short distance away, also recovering a handgun.

Two victims of the gunfire — an adult man and woman — were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with noncritical gunshot wounds.

The arrest "was a combination of having officers in the right areas of the entertainment district and community involvement," said Minneapolis police spokesman Corey Schmidt. "The person who was pointing out the gunman to officers was just as important as the officers who made the arrest."

The 28-year-old suspect was booked at the Hennepin County jail on probable cause for second-degree assault.

Erin Adler