The No. 7 Gophers lost the first two sets before rallying to edge Michigan 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13 on Friday in Big Ten volleyball.

It was the first time Minnesota has overcome a 2-0 deficit in sets on the road since Oct. 5, 2013 against Iowa.

Stephanie Samedy’s kill gave the Gophers a 14-13 lead and match point in the fifth set and Taylor Morgan’s block ended it.

Alexis Hart led Minnesota (14-3, 8-1 Big Ten) with 20 kills and hit a robust .378. Three of her teammates also reached double figures in kills: Samedy had 12, Adanna Rollins 11 and Regan Pittman 10. CC McGraw had 17 digs, Pittman 11 blocks and Bayley McMenimen 49 assists.

Paige Jones had 26 kills for the Wolverines (13-6, 6-3) who had been 8-1 in matches at home.