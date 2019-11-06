– They thought this time might be different.

Despite struggling at nearly every pitstop they’ve made, Wild players were optimistic that getting back on the road for their longest trip to date — and doing so amid warmer weather underneath the California and Arizona sunshine — would be just the boost they needed to reverse course.

And it was in the first test of this four-game, 10-day swing.

After a scrambly start and 25-second lapse in the second period that put the team in a two-goal hole, the Wild rallied for a 4-2 win over the Ducks Tuesday in front of 15,526 at Honda Center for its spunkiest comeback of the season.

Down 2-0 in the middle frame, the seeds of redemption were planted at 9 minutes, 34 seconds when winger Kevin Fiala cut into the deficit.

During one of the Wild’s more composed shifts of the game up to that point, defenseman Ryan Suter set up Fiala for a one-timer that eluded Anaheim goalie John Gibson. Fiala’s goal was his second in as many games after he converted his first of the season Saturday in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues at Xcel Energy Center.

Anaheim started the third with 1:20 of leftover power play time from the second but instead of using that opportunity to regrow its lead, the Wild capitalized once its penalty expired.

After serving a tripping minor, winger Mats Zuccarello exited the penalty box and immediately skated in alone on a breakaway — wiring the puck by Gibson just 1:28 into the period to tie it at 2.

Zuccarello now has three goals in his last three games, tying his career-high goal streak.

And at 4:37, the Wild scored its third in a row when center Eric Staal lifted in a backhand from his left knee after accepting a Jason Zucker pass. Zuccarello also assisted on the play. Staal extended his point streak to five games with the tally, a span in which he has six points. That line has 22 points over its last seven games.

The Wild was poised the rest of the way, with goalie Alex Stalock airtight to finish with 29 saves and winger Zach Parise adding an empty-netter with 2:12 to go.

Some of Stalock’s better work came while the Wild was trying to preserve its lead against the Ducks’ Rickard Rakell. Stalock, who earned the start over struggling starter Devan Dubnyk, stopped Rakell on a shot from the slot and in tight in the waning minutes of the period.

At the other end, Gibson made 22 stops.

This determined finish by the Wild was much better than its start when the team was flailing, a disjointed effort throughout parts of the first period that could have sunk it into a multi-goal hole.

But Anaheim’s relentless pressure, which came after a pregame ceremony honored captain Ryan Getzlaf for recently playing in his 1,000th career game, didn’t result in any offense until the second period when two Ducks goals came less than two minutes into the frame.

At 1:27, Rakell got loose behind the Wild defense, challenged Stalock uncontested and then buried the rebound to open the scoring.

On the very next shift, only 25 seconds later, Jacob Larsson scored his first NHL goal with a shot inside the blue line that sailed by traffic and past Stalock.

The Ducks nearly made it 3-for-3 with a close call after the ensuing faceoff but missed, a blown chance in hindsight that might been enough to shrug off the Wild for good.

But that next goal never happened, and the Wild started to climb back into contention.