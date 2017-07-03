The Dow Jones industrial average hit an all-time intraday high of 21,562.75 Monday, as markets got a bounce from a strong manufacturing report ahead of the July 4 break.

The index finished Monday at 21,479.27, up nearly 130 points and 0.6 percent on the day. Energy and financial stocks led the way, with oil giant ConocoPhillips finishing up 4 percent on the day and Chevron and Exxon Mobil rising nearly 2 percent each. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup also jumped more than 2 percent during a short session. Markets closed at 1 p.m. ET Monday in advance of the July 4 holiday.

Earlier in the day, the ISM Manufacturing Index, a valued proxy for economic growth, beat expectations by surging from 54.9 to 57.8 in June. The metric measuring factory construction is at its highest level in nearly three years.

It wasn’t uniformly good news on Wall Street, however, as several tech stocks continued their recent slide. Amazon, Facebook, Micrsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Snap Inc. all finished the trading day down more than 1 percent, with Snap dipping perilously close to its IPO price of $17 once again after hitting that mark last month. The tech sector finished Monday down nearly 1 percent after slipping 3 percent last week.

But with the broader market performing strongly, President Donald Trump decided to use the record high as another opportunity to take shots at the media via his Twitter account.

Dow hit a new intraday all-time high! I wonder whether or not the Fake News Media will so report?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Stocks will resume trading at normal hours Wednesday.

