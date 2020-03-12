– Stocks tumbled again Wednesday as fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus intensified and investors questioned whether any economic response from Washington would be enough — if it happens at all.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,464 points, or 5.9%, to 23,553.22, dragging it 20% below the record set last month and putting it in a bear market. The broader S&P 500 index, which professional investors watch more closely, is a single percentage point away from falling into its own bear market, which would end the longest bull market in Wall Street history. It fell 140.85, or 4.9%, to 2,741.38, and the Nasdaq lost 392.20, or 4.7%, to 7,952.05.

The decline has been one of the swiftest sell-offs of this magnitude. The fastest the S&P 500 has ever fallen from a record into a bear market was over 55 days in 1987.

Vicious swings like Wednesday's session are becoming routine as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy. The day's loss wiped out a 1,167-point gain for the Dow from Tuesday and stands as the index's second-largest point drop, trailing only Monday's plunge of 2,013.

With Wall Street already on edge about the economic damage coming from the virus, stocks dove even lower Wednesday after global health officials declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Investors are calling for coordinated action from governments and central banks around the world to stem the threat to the economy from the virus. Doubts are rising about what can come from the U.S. government, though, even after President Donald Trump promised some aid.

Investors know that lower interest rates or government-spending programs alone will not solve the crisis. Only the containment of the virus can do that. But such measures could help support the economy in the meantime, and investors fear things would be much worse without them.

The Bank of England became the latest big central bank on Wednesday to make an emergency interest-rate cut in hopes of blunting the economic pain caused by the virus, which economists call the global economy's biggest threat.

The stakes are rising as the World Health Organization cited "alarming levels of inaction" by governments in corralling the virus when it made its pandemic declaration.

"The government probably should have been thinking about stimulus last month," said Kristina Hooper, Invesco's chief global market strategist. "Every day that passes makes the economic impact of coronavirus that much worse."

Besides worries about the virus and the government's ability to get something done for the economy, the market was also weighed down by a continued decline in oil prices, said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

"I want all retail investors to expect this environment will continue: sharp down days, sharp up days," he said. "This feeling of whiplash that people feel probably continues for some period of time."

The Dow Jones industrials have had seven days in the past few weeks where it swung by 1,000 points. That has happened just three other times in history.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but the fear is that COVID-19 could drag the global economy into a recession by hitting it from both sides — supply and demand.

On the supply side, the worst-case scenario has companies with fewer things to sell as factories shut down and workplaces dim the lights because workers are out on quarantine. On the demand side, companies see fewer customers because people are huddling at home instead of taking trips or going to restaurants.

United Airlines has lost more than a third of its value since Feb. 21 because many people don't want to risk flying. Cruise lines have also been hard hit. Even Apple, which entered 2020 after making sharp gains, has shed 6% since the beginning of the year.

The coronavirus outbreak has moved so fast that its impact has not yet shown up in any nationwide economic data. Many economists still think the U.S. can avoid a recession, particularly if the disease is under control by the early summer.

But most also think the odds of recession have risen significantly in recent weeks. Measures of consumer sentiment have fallen sharply since the beginning of the year, a sign that consumers are likely to pull back on spending in the coming weeks.

Many analysts said markets will continue to swing sharply until the number of new infections stops accelerating.

"There's a real feeling that we don't know where this ends," said Brad McMillan of Commonwealth Financial Network.