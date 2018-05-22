The jurors were looking at her when they filed into court. That, Dovey Johnson Roundtree knew, could have immense significance for her client, a feebleminded day laborer accused of one of the most sensational murders of the mid-20th century.

Little had augured well for that client, Raymond Crump Jr., during his eight-day trial in U.S. District Court in Washington: Crump, who had been found near the crime scene, was black and poor. The victim was white, glamorous and supremely well connected. The country, in summer 1965, seethed with racial tension amid the surging civil rights movement.

Federal prosecutors had amassed a welter of circumstantial evidence — including 27 witnesses and more than 50 exhibits — to argue that on Oct. 12, 1964, Crump had carried out the execution-style shooting of Mary Pinchot Meyer, a Washington socialite said to have been a former lover of President John F. Kennedy.

By contrast, Roundtree, who died Monday at 104, had chosen to present just three witnesses and a single exhibit to the jury.

Now, on July 30, 1965, the jury, having deliberated, was back. For most observers, inside the courtroom and out, conviction — and an accompanying death sentence — was a foregone conclusion. But Crump was found not guilty.

Roundtree’s defense, which hinged partly on two forensic masterstrokes, made her reputation as a litigator of acuity, concision and steel who could win even the most hopeless trials.

“As a woman, and as a woman of color in an age when black lawyers had to leave the courthouse to use the bathrooms, she dared to practice before the bar of justice and was unflinching,” said Katie McCabe, the co-author of Roundtree’s memoir, “Justice Older Than the Law.” “She was a one-woman Legal Aid Society before people used that term.”

Roundtree’s victory in the Crump case was not her first noteworthy accomplishment, and it was by no means her last. Born to a family of slender means in the Jim Crow South, Roundtree was instrumental in winning a spate of advances for blacks and women in midcentury America, blazing trails in the military, the legal profession and the ministry.

Yet for all her perseverance, and all her prowess, Roundtree remained, by temperament, choice and political circumstance, comparatively unknown.

After serving the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II, she entered Howard University’s law school on the GI Bill in 1947, one of only five women in her class. Admitted to the District of Columbia bar the next year, she went into practice with a classmate, Julius Winfield Robertson. In 1962, despite a storm of protest from its members, she became the first black lawyer admitted to the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia.

In 1952, they took on a case that would quietly become a landmark: Sarah Keys v. Carolina Coach Co.

Sarah Louise Keys was a young, black private in the Women’s Army Corps. That year, in uniform, she had traveled by bus from Fort Dix, N.J., to her home in North Carolina.

In Roanoke Rapids, N.C., a new driver ordered her to give up her seat to a white Marine. Keys demurred and was arrested and jailed for disorderly conduct.

Keys’ lawsuit sought to challenge the country’s long-standing “separate but equal” doctrine. On Nov. 7, 1955, the commission issued its decision, banning segregation on interstate bus travel. Though the ruling would not be enforced for six years — in 1961, amid the violence against Freedom Riders in the South, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy pressured the commission to do so — it was a civil rights watershed.