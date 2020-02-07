MARTIN, Tenn. — Quintin Dove had 19 points as UT Martin defeated Tennessee Tech 74-62 on Thursday night.
Derek Hawthorne, Jr. and Parker Stewart added 16 points each for the Skyhawks. Hawthorne also had seven rebounds, while Stewart had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Ja'Darius Harris had 10 points for UT Martin (7-15, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference).
Jr. Clay had 17 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (5-19, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keishawn Davidson added 13 points.
UT Martin faces Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech takes on Southeast Missouri on the road on Saturday.
