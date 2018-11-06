MILWAUKEE _ Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $535 million.

Douglas Dynamics shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $43, an increase of slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLOW