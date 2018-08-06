MILWAUKEE _ Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.2 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.
The snowplow maker posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.
Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $535 million.
Douglas Dynamics shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.60, a climb of 54 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLOW
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.