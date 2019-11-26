NEW YORK — Samir Doughty scored 19 points to lead No. 18 Auburn to an 84-59 rout of New Mexico in the second game of the Legends Classic Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Auburn improved to 6-0 and will meet Richmond in the championship game Tuesday.

Austin Wiley had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Okoro chipped in with 12, and Anfernee McLemore had 10.

New Mexico (5-2) lost for the second time in its last three games. Makuach Maluach led the Lobos with 14. Keith McGee had 13 and Vance Jackson contributed 10 points.

The second all-time meeting between the Mountain West and SEC programs was a muscle-flexing for the Tigers. Auburn led by 31 in a second half which saw the Tigers relentlessly attack the rim. At one point, Auburn finished three straight possessions with dunks— two by Wiley and Okoro had the other.

BIG PICTURE:

The Tigers limited the Lobos to 40% shooting and forced New Mexico to miss on 15 of 19 3-point attempts. For Auburn, who came into the game allowing 68.2 points per game, being able to lock down an opponent can only bode well once conference play begins.

UP NEXT:

Auburn: Will meet Richmond in the Legends Classic championship game Tuesday.

New Mexico: Will meet Wisconsin in the Legends Classic consolation game Tuesday.