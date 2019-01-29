You can still get ice cream at a former Dairy Queen in Minnetonka, but now there’s booze in it.

Copper Cow Bar & Kitchen opens Tuesday, and boozy shakes are one of the over-the-top menu items. (5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, 952-297-8066, coppercowkitchen.com)

The “brother” restaurant to Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen on Eat Street in Minneapolis offers a “masculine” update to the brand with a heavy focus on burgers — calorie-rich iterations, at that.

There’s a shot put ball-sized orb of a cheeseburger, deep-fried in tempura batter, housemade bun and all. Another burger, topped with bacon and egg, is served on two of the restaurant’s housemade sour cream doughnuts instead of bread.

A burger with doughnuts for a bun.

The deep-fried burger.

There’s an extensive cocktail menu, but the 7 spiked shakes get their own placard. There’s the Happy Cake Day to Me: birthday cake ice cream blended with cake vodka, topped with one of those doughnuts, a mini cupcake, and lots of whipped cream and sprinkles.

The Funny Lunchbox is a play on PB&J. It contains vanilla ice cream, spiced rum, banana, peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate sauce and is topped with a mini carrot cupcake and yet another doughnut. In fact, those doughnuts top all the spiked shakes.

Birthday cake boozy shake.

The menu is not all beef and booze.

A cauliflower steak, crispy Brussels sprouts, kale slaw with poppy seed dressing and sweet potato salad are some of the more veggie-forward offerings.

There will be Saturday and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and one of the lookers on the weekend menu is the bourbon cakes, a stack of spiced pancakes with a fluff of cotton candy on top.

The restaurant is actually made up of two buildings: the sit-down portion is a former home to music lessons that has been gutted and had its ceiling removed to become more loft-like, while the old Dairy Queen is now a to-go counter with a drive-through window. You can still get shakes handed to you in your car à la DQ. Alas, not the spiked version.