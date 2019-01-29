You can still get ice cream at a former Dairy Queen in Minnetonka, but now there’s booze in it.
Copper Cow Bar & Kitchen opens Tuesday, and boozy shakes are one of the over-the-top menu items. (5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, 952-297-8066, coppercowkitchen.com)
The “brother” restaurant to Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen on Eat Street in Minneapolis offers a “masculine” update to the brand with a heavy focus on burgers — calorie-rich iterations, at that.
There’s a shot put ball-sized orb of a cheeseburger, deep-fried in tempura batter, housemade bun and all. Another burger, topped with bacon and egg, is served on two of the restaurant’s housemade sour cream doughnuts instead of bread.
There’s an extensive cocktail menu, but the 7 spiked shakes get their own placard. There’s the Happy Cake Day to Me: birthday cake ice cream blended with cake vodka, topped with one of those doughnuts, a mini cupcake, and lots of whipped cream and sprinkles.
The Funny Lunchbox is a play on PB&J. It contains vanilla ice cream, spiced rum, banana, peanut butter, strawberry, chocolate sauce and is topped with a mini carrot cupcake and yet another doughnut. In fact, those doughnuts top all the spiked shakes.
The menu is not all beef and booze.
A cauliflower steak, crispy Brussels sprouts, kale slaw with poppy seed dressing and sweet potato salad are some of the more veggie-forward offerings.
There will be Saturday and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and one of the lookers on the weekend menu is the bourbon cakes, a stack of spiced pancakes with a fluff of cotton candy on top.
The restaurant is actually made up of two buildings: the sit-down portion is a former home to music lessons that has been gutted and had its ceiling removed to become more loft-like, while the old Dairy Queen is now a to-go counter with a drive-through window. You can still get shakes handed to you in your car à la DQ. Alas, not the spiked version.
