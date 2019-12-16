MINNEAPOLIS — Doug Woog, the former University of Minnesota hockey coach who took the Gophers to six Frozen Fours without winning a title, has died. He was 75.
Woog died Saturday in Lakeville after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002, Woog starred at South St. Paul High School and was an All-America player at Minnesota. He worked 35 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent at South St. Paul before taking over the Gophers in 1985.
Woog was 389-187-40 in 14 seasons with Minnesota, then had a long run as the Gophers' TV analyst.
He is survived by wife Jan and children Steve, Dan and Amy.
