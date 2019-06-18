Dance team Wayzata

A perennial top dance program in Minnesota, Wayzata won both the Class 3A jazz and high-kick state championships in February. The double-win was a first for the program and coincided with the retirement of longtime coach and Minnesota high school dance team pioneer Leslie Swiggum.

Kick team members: (includes those who also compete on the jazz team): Erin Anderson, Anastasia Baranivsky, Kaylee Bennett, Addison Berling, Sarah Breuing, Saylor Campbell, Paige Carlson, Lauren Fornshell, Ali Gabler, Issy Hackley, Emily Hanson, Claire Hess, Lauren Honke, Sarah Iverson, Hannah Kasner, Hannah Lingen, Maddie Moore, Erin Nelson, Kaylee Ness, Grayce Norden, Zoe Nowak, Katie Patnode, Sammie Riebe, Marla Sawyer, Lauren Schweitzer, Taylor Stueve, Alexa Vekich, Mia Vekich, Ava Voegele, Ella Winston, Jada Winston, Emily Yang, Kristen Young, Chloe Zogg.

Coaches: Alyse Iorio (head coach), Leslie Swiggum, Sam Kaine and Mariah Champ