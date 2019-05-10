The Boston Red Sox were being hailed by President Donald Trump for their dominant play during their championship 2018 season. But while doing so, the White House committed multiple errors.
First, the White House first incorrectly labeled the team as the "Red Socks" on its website.
In an email later, the team was dubbed the champions of something called the "World Cup Series."
But Trump himself stuck to the correct script, honoring the team's run to the title. The event itself was shadowed by controversy.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora and nearly a dozen members of the team, all players of color, skipped the visit. But all of the team's white players attended.
