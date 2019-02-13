WASHINGTON — The nearly half-dozen Democratic senators seeking their party's presidential nomination in 2020 are facing a juggling act, crisscrossing the country while keeping an eye on their constituents and making it to votes in Washington.

Their balancing act is made even more challenging because Republicans control the Senate. That means the GOP has the power to force politically sensitive votes while Democratic senators try to maintain a relentless travel schedule to build support for their presidential campaigns. Washington dysfunction can force them to scrap campaign plans at the last minute.

Missed votes and hearings in the Senate have come back to haunt presidential contenders before, most recently when three sitting Republican senators squared off against President Donald Trump for their party's nomination in 2016.