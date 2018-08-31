MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin transportation officials are now accepting orders for two new specialty license plates.
One plate features the 4-H Foundation. The plate features the 4-H's signature green four-leaf clover and the message "Empowering our Youth" beneath the license numbers.
The other plate touts the Musky Clubs Alliance. It features the image of a musky leaping out of the license code. "Musky Club Alliance" is printed below the code.
The plates cost an extra $15 on top of annual registration fees as well as a $25 donation to the organizations. For another $15 motorists can get personalized plates.
Motorists can order the plates on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website. The 4-H Foundation plates can be ordered at https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf . The Musky Club Alliance plates can be ordered at https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2977.pdf .
