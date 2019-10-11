A discussion about athletics for girls in Minnesota high schools isn't complete without acknowledging Dorothy McIntyre's impact.

As an associate director for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) for 32 years (1970-2002) she oversaw the MSHSL's addition of state tournaments in eight sports for girls.

Prior to joining the MSHSL staff, McIntyre taught physical education at Eden Prairie high school. McIntyre was one of the leaders of efforts to convince the MSHSL to officially adopt girls sports during the 1968-1969 school year — four years before the passage of Title IX.

McIntyre was named by the Star Tribune as one of the 100 most influential sports figures in Minnesota for the 20th century.

Dorothy McIntyre

Class: 2006.

Contribution: Teacher, associate director of MSHSL, girls sports advocate.