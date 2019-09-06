Dorian Fades. Cool and Somewhat Soggy Weekend

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, PM showers. Winds: E 8-13. High: 69.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain, perhaps a clap of thunder. Winds: Calm. Low: 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Winds: E 7-12. High: 63.

MONDAY: Still cool. Rain and rumbles likely. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 67.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers up north. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of PM storms. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Some heavy. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 59 High: 76.

FRIDAY: Windy and cooler. Spits of PM rain. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 60 High: 70.

This Day in Weather History

September 7th

1990: Strong winds and hail up to 2 inches was reported in Swift, Douglas, Stevens, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns, and Waseca Counties.

1986: A touch of winter is felt in northern MN, with lows of 20 degrees at Embarrass and 30 at Duluth.

1922: The fifth consecutive day of 90 degrees or above occurs in the Minneapolis area.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 7th

Average High: 75F (Record: 98F set in 1976)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 40F set in 1956)

Record Rainfall: 2.16" set in 1964

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 7th

Sunrise: 6:42am

Sunset: 7:39pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 57 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 3 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 2 hours & 40 minutes

Moon Phase for September 7th at Midnight

2.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Look for the planet Saturn in the vicinity of the moon as darkness falls on September 7 and 8, 2019. Saturn is actually a bit brighter than a 1st-magnitude star, but this world still might be hard to see in the moon’s glare. If so, try placing your finger over the obtrusive waxing gibbous moon for a better view of Saturn, the most distant world that you can easily see with the eye alone. For all the world, the moon is seen in between Saturn and the king planet Jupiter on September 7. Below, we show you a more expanded view of the sky that includes both Saturn and Jupiter. Although the chart is especially made for mid-northern North American latitudes, you can still find Saturn rather easily from anywhere worldwide. Look first for Jupiter – by far the brightest “star” in the evening sky, and that “star” on the other side of the moon on September 7 will be Saturn."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,440 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 4th suggests that there have been a total of 1,440 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1195. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,760 tornadoes were reported.

Saturday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Saturday will be quite chilly across the northern tier of the nation with readings nearly -5F to -10F degrees below average. Meanwhile, the southern tier of the nation will be running nearly +5F to +10F above average with some of the warmest temps in the Southern Plains and the Desert Southwest. Interestingly, Dallas has had (44) +100F high temps during the month of September and the warmest was 111F set back 2000.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the end of the weekend and into early next week, which shows Dorian finally moving away from the East Coast. Things get pretty busy across parts of the Intermountain-West and Upper Midwest as we head through the next few days. Areas of storms and locally heavy rain will be likely in these areas.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests heavy rain finally moving away from the East Coast as Hurricane Dorian finally fades. The other more notable area of heavy rain will move into the Upper Midwest where several inches of rain can't be ruled out through the end of next week.



"Ocean Heat Wave Off U.S. West Coast Could Badly Disrupt Marine Life, Scientists Say"

"Federal scientists said Thursday they are monitoring a new ocean heat wave off the U.S. West Coast, a development that could badly disrupt marine life including salmon, whales and sea lions. The expanse of unusually warm water stretches from Alaska to California, researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. It resembles a similar heat wave about five years ago that was blamed for poorer survival rates for young salmon, more humpback whales becoming entangled in fishing gear as they hunted closer to shore, and an algae bloom that shut down crabbing and clamming. “Given the magnitude of what we saw last time, we want to know if this evolves on a similar path,” said Chris Harvey, a research scientist at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center. NOAA Fisheries said the water has reached temperatures more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit above average. It remains to be seen whether this heat wave dissipates more quickly than the last one, the agency said."



"Why All the Consequences of Climate Change Can Look So Different"

"The term climate change is often used interchangeably with global warming. But while overall global temperatures are warming, the effects of climate change are not limited to hotter temperatures. (In fact, some locations are forecasted to get cooler.) A historically destructive wildfire season plagued California, while heavy storms set last July’s rainfall records on the East Coast of the US. That’s not to mention 2018’s hurricane season. Understanding the underlying statistics can help explain why all the repercussions of climate change can look so different. Last July was a key example of this kind of variability: record-setting highs across the globe were coupled with devastating extreme weather events like monsoons in India and floodingin South Carolina. Imagine climate as a bell curve, where the height on the curve indicates how often something occurs. Natural things often have this shape, called a normal distribution — examples include adult height, the dimensions of almonds, and proteins found in human blood are all roughly normally distributed. This means that more common values tend to be closer to the average (also called the mean), while much larger and much smaller values are less numerous. For example, the mean height for men is 5’9”, so it’s more likely for men to be between 5’6” and 6’0” tall than it is to meet someone who is 7’ tall."



"Tiny NASA satellite gets fascinating 3D peek inside Hurricane Dorian"

"We've seen Hurricane Dorian from inside the eye, from satellites and looking down from the International Space Station. A tiny experimental NASA weather satellite has now given us a fascinating view from under the hurricane's hood. Tempest-D is a CubeSat roughly the size of a box of cereal. This inexpensive satellite is on a demonstration mission to show if it can track storms. If successful, it could set the stage for launching a series of low-cost CubeSats that can follow storms across the globe. The satellite shows us the layers inside Dorian in 3D. "The CubeSat used its miniaturized radio-wave-based instrument to see through the clouds, revealing different depths of the hurricane with areas with heavy rainfall and moisture being pulled into the storm," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. NASA shared an animated version of Tempest-D's data, giving an unusual perspective on the hurricane."



"We Mapped All The Fires That Burned In The Amazon In August"

"There have been more than 90,000 fires throughout the Amazon rainforest in 2019, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). In August, smoke from the burns blackened the sky in cities as distant as São Paulo and caught the world’s attention. A spike in deforestation is in part to blame, as farmers have cleared land for livestock, cultivation, and development, encouraged by Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, and his campaign promises. The number of fires observed in the rainforest have been trending downward after the early 2000s, when deforestation was rampant. But 2019 has seen more fires compared to recent years, and August saw a spike ahead of the annual season when fires are typically more frequent: The state of Amazonas had 11,412 fires in August alone, compared to 16,587 in all of 2018. Across the Amazon overall last month, there were more than 66,000 fires, according to NASA."



"Let’s be grateful for NOAA’s Hurricane Dorian forecasting, but let’s make it better | Editorial"

"Here’s a banality you hear fairly often: The government can’t do anything right. Here’s something the government did pretty well in recent days: Forecasting Dorian. We can already hear the howls of protest from the crowd that thinks a storm’s path ought to be set in stone from the moment it forms. They’re disappointed Dorian didn’t get shredded by passing over mountainous Hispaniola on its way toward Florida. Or maybe they’re skeptical because a longer-range forecast at one point showed the scary hurricane coming ashore near West Palm Beach before shifting more to the east (thank goodness). Forecasting isn’t that simple. It’s the opposite of simple. As reported in the Tampa Bay Times, Hurricane Dorian was a tough puzzle to solve. The Bermuda high steering it toward Florida was slowly breaking down, but we haven’t figured out how to monitor and measure that high-pressure system’s changes very well because it’s over the sea, not land. Another complicating factor was that Dorian got really powerful really fast, and that can alter the way a hurricane behaves. But forecasters don’t completely understand what causes “rapid intensification” and how that affects a storm. Hurricane forecasting is a complex science that depends in large part on how much we choose to spend on people and technology. For example, researchers have developed disposable but costly drones that can fly into hurricanes and provide much better information than the small sensors that are parachuted into storms."



"NASA astronaut snaps eerie Hurricane Dorian eye close-up"

"The International Space Station is tracking the fierce storm from orbit. Hurricane Dorian has devastated parts of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, astronauts on the International Space Station have been tracking the beast from orbit. One of the latest views is a sobering look straight into Dorian's eye. The hurricane arrived on the islands as a Category 5 monster over the weekend and stalled in place, battering the Bahamas with high winds, rain and catastrophic storm surges. It has now weakened into a Category 2 hurricane but is still wreaking havoc. NASA astronaut Nick Hague shared a close-up of Dorian's deep eye on Monday. "You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone!" he tweeted."



"Here’s What It’s Like to Fly Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian"

"As Hurricane Dorian pounded the northwest Bahamas as a Category 5 over the weekend causing devastation across parts of the islands, NOAA and the US Air Force captured footage from inside the eye of the monster storm. Air Force Capt. Garrett Black, a meteorologist and hurricane hunter, shared imagery and footage captured while flying through Hurricane Dorian Sunday. In incredible photos and videos, the eye wall of Dorian is visible, with the sun shining brightly through a blue sky. “The storm itself, once we get into the eye, was incredible. It’s one really that I’ve never seen quite to that extent,” Black told CNN. “We had the giant cumulus towers surrounding us that gave us the same effect it felt like we were sitting in the center of a football stadium. Then we could also see the water at the surface and see how calm it was directly below us but could see off in the distance how large the waves were.”



"Here Are Five Ways You Can Help People Impacted By Devastating Hurricanes"

"Hurricane Dorian, which has already killed five people and picked apart 13,000 homes in The Bahamas, is nothing short of a monstrosity. For some time, it was the strongest storm on the planet; it has weakened since then, but – as of Friday afternoon, ET – it is slowly creeping toward and along Florida’s eastern seaboard while expanding in size. Whether it is Dorian or another raging tropical cyclone, past or present, in the Pacific or the Atlantic, it is easy to feel helpless watching them barrel toward people barely able to defend themselves. There are, however, a few things you can do to help – some more obvious, some not – whether you live in the affected regions or you are on the other side of the planet. Here are just a handful. Pets are often left behind, or otherwise perish, during disasters. This isn’t simply a case of callous owners abandoning them without care in order to save their own skins – the reality, as I have previously reported, is far more complex than that. Government-level frameworks for pet rescues are far from rigid, sensible or effective. Researchers, digging into the stories of past disasters, are trying to work out the best ways in which to help owners keep their pets alive when disaster strikes, but it will take time before anything is adopted on a wider level and becomes fully functional and successful."



"Images Of Hurricane Dorian's Devastation In The Bahamas Are Stunning"

"Category 5 Hurricane Dorian stalled over Grand Bahama island for the better part of 24 hours this week, churning up storm surge, dumping two-and-a-half feet of rain and wreaking havoc with wind gusts approaching 200 miles per hour. The storm has claimed at least five lives in the Bahamas and done untold billions in damage, including the mangling of an estimated 13,000 homes. As the storm weakens slightly and finally begins to turn northwestand move away from the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis calls the aftermath "unprecedented." Disturbing video from the island shows that the surging Atlantic has completely overtaken a runway and is lapping at buildings at Freeport's Grand Bahama International Airport."



"Alaska’s Sea Ice Completely Melted for First Time in Recorded History"

"The country of Iceland has held a funeral for its first glacier lost to the climate crisis. The once massive Okjökull glacier, now completely gone, has been commemorated with a plaque that reads: “A letter to the future. Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it.” This reality is reverberating across the globe, far beyond Iceland. Even when no literal funeral is being held, we are, in a sense, witnessing an ongoing funeral for the world we once knew. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth since record keeping began in 1880. Nine out of the 10 hottest Julys ever recorded have occurred since 2005, and July was the 43rd consecutive July to register temperatures above the 20th century average."



