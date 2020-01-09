AUSTIN, Texas — Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away from Texas late for a 72-62 win Wednesday night that snapped the Sooner's four-game losing streak on their rival's home court.

The Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) seized control with an 11-2 run that built a 61-53 lead with just over five minutes to play. De'Vion Harmon capped the burst with a three-point play off a driving layup when he blew past a defender for an off-balance shot.

Texas (10-4) fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time under coach Shaka Smart and the first time since 2014. Texas rallied that season to finish third in the league.

Jericho Sims had his third straight double-double for Texas with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. But Texas did little to run its offense through him, putting up 29 3-pointers in instead. After a 4-of-4 start in the early minutes from long range, the Longhorns made just four their next 25 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners survived an off night from the free throw line. Oklahoma is the Big 12's best free throw-shooting team at 79% but were just 10 of 18 (55.6%) from the foul line. That opened the door for a potential late Texas rally but the Longhorns kept misfiring on 3-pointers.

Texas: The Longhorns had a physical mismatch in the middle with the long and athletic Sims but couldn't get him the ball for long stretches. After winning last season's National Invitation Tournament, Texas is already facing a steep, uphill climb in the Big 12 after dropping an early home loss.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma is back on the road for a conference matchup at Iowa State on Saturday.

Texas stays at home in the Big 12 against Kansas State on Saturday.