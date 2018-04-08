MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Democratic race for governor has gotten a little less crowded.
Political newcomer Michele Doolan announced on Facebook this weekend that she is ending her campaign for governor. She cited problems raising money but said, "this will not be the last you hear of me."
Doolan was part of a crowded Democratic field vying to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker this year.
Doolan has endorsed former Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Matt Flynn in his bid for governor. In a news release from Flynn's campaign, Doolan says Democrats in Wisconsin "need to unite" to defeat Walker, and calls Flynn "the candidate to unite us in November."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Stormy Daniels renewing bid for Trump testimony
The Latest on Stormy Daniels, the porn actress, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president (all times local):
National
5 questions for Mark Zuckerberg as he heads to Congress
Congress has plenty of questions for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who will testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.
National
Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack
President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that killed women and children, called Syrian President Bashar Assad an "animal" and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the Damascus government.
National
The Latest: Witness says shelter shooting was justified
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect at a Portland homeless shelter (all times local):
National
North Korea tells US that Kim Jong Un ready to discuss nukes
North Korea's government has communicated with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear weapons program with President Donald Trump, officials said Sunday, increasing the likelihood that the unprecedented summit will actually occur.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.