Former Augsburg wrestler and assistant coach Donny Wichmann died Tuesday. He was 53.

He was a three-time MIAC champion and a Division III All-America wrestler and later was an Auggies assistant coach for 19 seasons.

Wichmann, a member of the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

A memorial service for Wichmann will be held Aug. 17 at Si Melby Hall on the Augsburg campus.

Etc.

• Forward Amy Potomak and defenseman Olivia Knowles of the Gophers are among 45 players invited to the BFL Canada national women's development team selection camp at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary from Aug. 2-11. A team from the camp will play a U.S. team in Lake Placid, N.Y., in a series from Aug. 14-17.

•The Gophers cross-country program announced its 2019 team captains. Evan Ferlic will lead the men's squad this fall while the women captains will be Maria Eastman, Lindsey Greenlund, Abby Kohut-Jackson, Kelsey Sather and Tate Sweeney.

•For the eighth consecutive season, the MIAC attracted more fans to its football games than any other conference in NCAA Division III. A total of 146,077 fans attended the 50 football games hosted by the MIAC's nine football teams, or nearly 3,000 fans per game.

•The St. Paul Saints signed outfielder Josh Romanowski, the 2017 American Association MVP with Winnipeg, and righthander Benji Waite, who played for the Saints in 2016 and 2017.