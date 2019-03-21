LAS VEGAS — Donny and Marie Osmond say they will end their Las Vegas show later this year, concluding an 11-year run on the Strip.
The brother-sister duo made the announcement during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
Their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas is scheduled for Nov. 16.
According to the casino, the duo launched their residency in September 2008, planning for just a six-week concert engagement.
The casino says the residency was extended again and again, marking a decade of performances last year.
The pair says they will continue performing in some fashion.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Us,' Jordan Peele's latest chiller, is scarier than 'Get Out'
Review: A vacationing family battles doppelgänger enemies.
Stage & Arts
Paul Reiser returns to stand-up with a Minneapolis debut
The "Mad About You" star wants us to know he still has his comic chops.
National
New Jersey governor: Push to legalize pot is short on votes
Days ahead of a planned vote in the Legislature that would make New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that the measure is short of the votes needed to pass.
Music
Derulo reaches out to K-pop with 'Let's Shut Up & Dance'
Jason Derulo is simultaneously looking ahead, looking back and looking across the ocean for his new project.
National
ACLU sues FBI for records related to black extremists report
The American Civil Liberties Union and others are suing the FBI for records to find out more about a divisive 2017 report on the rise of black extremists following the shooting deaths of African-Americans.