Donna Olson, a former senior associate women’s athletic director at the University of Minnesota, died Thursday in her home state of Idaho, the school announced. She was 74.

Olson, who retired from Minnesota in 2001, worked in collegiate athletics for 40 years as a coach and administrator, including her last 16 at Minnesota.

“She leaves a legacy of being a champion and ardent supporter of women’s athletics, and her hard work and dedication is still evident every time that one of our women’s teams compete,” Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said.

While at Minnesota, Olson oversaw the day-to-day operations of 12 varsity sports, event management and the medical and performance enhancement areas. During her tenure, Olson also served as the university’s tournament manager for NCAA and Big Ten championships. She also played a key role in the design and development of seven new facilities as well as the addition of soccer, hockey and rowing as varsity sports.

• Amira Young of the Gophers won the 200 meters in a program record 23.72 seconds in the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind. Teammate Nayoka Clunis won the weight throw (72 feet, 2¾ inches). On the men’s side, Mike Herauf cleared 16-10¾ to win the pole vault.

• The Gophers women’s tennis team beat visiting Iowa 4-1. Dalila Said beat Elise van Huevelen Treadwell 6-3, 6-4 for the clinching point at No. 1 singles.

• St. Mary’s junior defenseman Delaney Wolf of Bismarck, N.D., was named one of five finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen. She has a 4.0 grade-point average, tutors fellow athletes and mentors youth hockey players.

• Dartmouth edged the Gophers 4-3 in men’s tennis.