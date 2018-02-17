BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2. 6-1 on Saturday to set up an Argentina Open final against Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene.
Bedene topped local favorite Federico Delbonis 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the clay-court event.
The sixth-ranked Thiem also beat Argentinians Horacio Zeballos and Guido Pella on his way to the ATP 250 tournament's final. The 24-year-old Bedene went through Czech Jiri Vesely, Spaniard and third seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Argentinian Daniel Schwartzman.
The Austrian has won both previous encounters with the Slovenian, the last Jan. 3 in the Doha Open.
