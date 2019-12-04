Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns meet when Dallas squares off against Minnesota. Doncic is third in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game and Towns is eighth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 9-3 in conference play. Dallas is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 48.5 rebounds per game and is 9-3 when winning the rebounding battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 30.7 points per game while shooting 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 15.1 points and totaled 10.1 rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 25.9 points and grabbing 12.5 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 17.5 points and totaled 4.5 rebounds while shooting 32.3 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112 points, 49.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 120.3 points, 48 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Timberwolves Injuries: Naz Reid: day to day (shoulder), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe).