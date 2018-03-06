Donaldson Co. reported a net loss for the second quarter, but when one-time charges including $109.7 million for the changes in the tax law are excluded, adjusted earnings were up 23 percent over the same quarter last year.

Still, the adjusted earnings fell a penny below what Wall Street analysts expected, and the company's stock was off over 5 percent in late morning trading.

Sales were up 21 percent to $664.7 million for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

"Market strength combined with benefits from consistent execution of our strategy drove notable sales increases across our business last quarter, and we expect to be at the high end of the full-year sales forecast we provided last quarter," said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer in the company's release.

The company now expects fiscal 2018 sales to grow between 13 and 15 percent, compared to prior guidance of a 10 to 14 percent sales increase.

The biggest increase to sales is expected to come from the Engine Products segment where full year-sales are now expected to grow 17 to 19 percent, compare to prior guidance of 13 to 17 percent.

The company did encounter some pressure on margins in the second quarter due to rising raw material costs, interest rates and product mix in the quarter from growth of some lower margin segments.

Carpenter told analysts on the company's earnings call that Donaldson has been dealing with some price increases but is keeping costs in line to compensate.

For the second quarter, the net loss was $53.9 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with earnings of $46.5 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same time period a year ago.

For the year, the company's shares are down 8.5 percent, and over the last 52 weeks shares have traded in the range of $42.59 to $52.20.