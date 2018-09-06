MINNEAPOLIS _ Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $102.4 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $724.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.3 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $2.29 to $2.43 per share.

Donaldson shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

