MINNEAPOLIS _ Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $73.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $701.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.6 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $2.31 to $2.45 per share.

Donaldson shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17 percent in the last 12 months.

