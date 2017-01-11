More from Star Tribune
Report alleges personal info collected by Russia on Trump
The material, including compromising and salacious personal information on Trump, was not corroborated, but was considered possibly explosive and worth alerting the president and president-elect.
NAACP head calls Sessions "unfit" for attorney general
The head of one of the largest African-American civil rights organization told Congress on Wednesday that Sen. Jeff Sessions is "unfit to serve" as attorney general as a 1986 letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., surfaced strongly expressing opposition to the Alabama senator.
Man imprisoned in wife's killing now faces federal charge
A man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his wife in Missouri could be facing a life sentence if he's convicted on a federal charge for moving her body to Illinois.
The Latest: Tillerson, Trump haven't talked on Russia policy
The Latest on activities in Congress (all times EST):
