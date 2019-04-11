LOS ANGELES — Donald Glover and Rihanna's secretive new film "Guava Island" is coming to Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Glover tweeted Wednesday that it'd be available to stream for free starting Saturday at 12:01 am. According to Vanity Fair, it will be available to watch for free for 18 hours.

The film is described as a tropical thriller about a local musician who wants to throw a festival. It was shot on location in Cuba and "Black Panther" breakout Letitia Wright co-stars.

Glover's frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, who has directed several episodes of "Atlanta" and the acclaimed "This Is America" music video, directed "Guava Island."

The actor-singer also tweeted the film will be shown at the Coachella following his performance Saturday at the music festival.