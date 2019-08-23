It’s too dangerous to swim in Lake Superior along Park Point in Duluth until at least Saturday morning, officials said Friday.

The risk of rip currents means folks should “stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience,” the Duluth Fire Department said in a news release. There will be no lifeguards along the beach, and red flags will be raised at several locations to alert swimmers they should stay out of the water. Find out more at parkpointbeach.org.

In 2017, two people died due to rip currents on Park Point. The city has sought to boost its warning system to keep the strong currents, which can pull even strong swimmers far into and below a body of water, from claiming more lives.

Highs in the low 70s and partly sunny skies are expected in Duluth over the weekend. Lake Superior surface temperatures have hovered around 60 degrees recently, according to the federal Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.