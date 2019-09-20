Ragtime music, a little food, a little drink, some great local writers and some great local writing organizations — and it’s all in celebration of F. Scott Fitzgerald, the writer who put St. Paul on the map. So to speak.

The party will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 — Fitzgerald’s 123rd birthday (and while yes, he died too young, aren’t you glad he’s not still alive at 123?) — at the Commodore Hotel, 79 Western Av. N., St. Paul, where Fitzgerald and his wife, Zelda, twice lived. (Apparently they were evicted both times for bad behavior.)

Hosted by MPR arts journalist Euan Kerr, the party will feature musician Dan Chouinard as well as Minnesota Book Award-winning writers Shannon Gibney, Chaun Webster, Cori Doerrfeld and Wing Young Huie.

The party is co-sponsored by Books for Africa, the Friends of the St. Paul Library, the Minnesota Book Awards and Fitzgerald St. Paul. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/mnwriters.

LAURIE HERTZEL