Stress fractures aren’t serious, but that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be taken seriously.

A common problem with runners who get them in their legs and feet, they actually can occur anywhere. They are a small crack in the bone, typically caused by overuse.

It’s an “accumulation injury,” said Dr. Michael Terry, an orthopedic surgeon and professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

With exercise and everyday activities, and even our normal body weight, we are constantly putting stress on our bones. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Yes, the stress causes microdamage to our bones that our body must continually be repairing, but that repair process helps make the bones stronger.

Still, healing takes time. “If you don’t give bones long enough to catch up, instead of getting stronger they’ll break down, and you accumulate enough injury that the bones can break,” Terry said.

The most common cause of the fractures is overtraining to the point that your bones can’t repair themselves between the stresses. The chance of developing a stress fracture increases if you suffer from any condition that also affects bone health. Such conditions include amenorrhea, in which women stop menstruating; thyroid and parathyroid diseases; and renal diseases.

“You can get stress fractures anywhere, in theory, but we see them most in the hips and bones of the feet,” Terry said. He has seen teenagers who have developed stress fractures in their shoulders from throwing a baseball, “but most of the time it’s in the lower extremity,” he said.

Children and teenagers who are growing are also prone to stress fractures at their growth plates, areas of developing tissue at the ends of bones that are weak links in the bone, Terry said.

“As kids are growing up, especially when they’re starting to work out more and they’re getting stronger and heavier, because they have a growth plate, they have the increased susceptibility of having a stress fracture around the growth plate,” he said.

A person’s diet can be a contributing factor. Terry noted that athletes on vegetarian or vegan diets can be susceptible to stress fractures if they don’t get enough protein or certain nutrients.

“Vegans have to be real careful and supplement their diet so they get enough vitamin D and calcium,” he said.

Another cause of vitamin D deficiency is limited exposure to sunlight. For this reason, people who live in areas where winter keeps them inside and senior citizens who tend not to get outside as much as when they were younger also might be susceptible to stress fractures.

If you do suffer a stress fracture, treatment options depend on the severity of the injury. In some cases, doctors might go so far as to put a cast on the leg or foot. But whatever you do, stop doing what caused the fracture in the first place until the bone has had a chance to mend.