Q: Is it OK to ask a student what he or she scored on a standardized test, like the ACT or SAT?

A: No. Not only does it constitute snooping, it can end up increasing the pressure on someone who already is under stress. There is a lot of anxiety around getting a good score, and people often place unnecessary and misunderstood emphasis on the role of test scores in the college admissions process.

Standardized tests exist in a vacuum; they only measure how well you do on that particular test. They are not an indication of a person’s aptitude, nor do they measure a person’s ability to think critically or make connections — traits that are far more important in determining intelligence and potential for success.

Standardized test scores do not correlate to how smart someone is or how successful he or she will be. That’s why colleges use test scores as just one factor in their admissions process. It is not a metric by which a person should be judged.

ANNIE BEHARI, college counselor at Collegewise

A: In our culture, we define success by grades and test scores, but they are not indicators of success, especially for kids who are not good test takers.

It’s instinctive for us to compare ourselves with others, but no two individuals are alike. Although standardized tests attempt to quantify our intelligence, they are not true tests of who we are.

It’s obnoxious to even ask the question. A good rule of thumb is to tell your kids, “We don’t discuss numbers, which includes test scores, GPA or the cost of things.” If the pressure mounts, the evasive answers can range from, “He’s taking the exam again in the spring” to “I’m not comfortable sharing my score.”

LISA GROTTS, the “Golden Rules Gal” etiquette blogger