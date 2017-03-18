Don Omodt, Hennepin County's longest-serving sheriff, died on Friday, the Sheriff's Office announced. He was 89.
Omodt served as Hennepin County sheriff for seven terms, from 1967 to 1994.
Before his career with the Sheriff's Office, Omodt served in the airborne division of the U.S. Army. He was a special agent with the FBI and an assistant Hennepin County attorney.
Many current employees of the Sheriff's Office joined under Omodt's leadership, according to the Sheriff's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Son of US man wanted in Nazi case wants evidence released
The son of a Minnesota man sought by Polish authorities in a Nazi massacre is asking that evidence against his father be released.
West Metro
Don Omodt, longest-serving sheriff in Hennepin Co., dies at 89
Don Omodt served as sheriff from 1967 to 1994.
West Metro
Delano aims to root out racism after black family's home vandalized
The community is coming together to express support for a black family whose home was burglarized and vandalized with racist slurs.
St. Paul
Peter Laird, Archbishop Nienstedt's former top deputy, leaves priesthood
Laird, who resigned post in 2013 as clergy abuse controversy exploded, had urged Archbishop Nienstedt to resign.
Local
Dan Rowe, who called Vikings games in the 1990s, dies at 67
The announcer had lived with ALS for several years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.