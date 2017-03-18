Don Omodt, Hennepin County's longest-serving sheriff, died on Friday, the Sheriff's Office announced. He was 89.

Omodt served as Hennepin County sheriff for seven terms, from 1967 to 1994.

Before his career with the Sheriff's Office, Omodt served in the airborne division of the U.S. Army. He was a special agent with the FBI and an assistant Hennepin County attorney.

Many current employees of the Sheriff's Office joined under Omodt's leadership, according to the Sheriff's Office.