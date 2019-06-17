ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino's plans to test pizza delivery using fully autonomous vehicles in Houston.

The world's biggest pizza company is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that makes unmanned delivery vehicles.

Nuro is also partners with Kroger Co. It has been delivering groceries autonomously in Arizona and Houston since late last year.

Domino's says the test will begin in September or October at one location in Houston. It will eventually include more stores. Customers can place an order online, track the vehicle's location and retrieve their pizza from the vehicle using a special code.

Michigan-based Domino's first began testing autonomous delivery two years ago in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. But in that case, a safety driver at the wheel.

Rival Pizza Hut is also testing driverless delivery with Toyota Motor Co.