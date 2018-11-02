BEIJING — China is rolling out the red carpet for the second time this week for a Latin American leader whose country recently switched its allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.
President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday after a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.
The summit comes one day after a similar ceremony and meeting for Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren.
Both El Salvador and the Dominican Republic broke their diplomatic ties with Taiwan earlier this year. They are among a number of countries that have established or resumed relations with China as Beijing steps up diplomatic and economic pressure on those that recognize Taiwan to encourage them to switch.
