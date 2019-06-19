SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.
Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.
Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.
Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from "guarded" to "good."
