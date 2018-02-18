BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Argentina Open for the second time in three seasons.
The 24-year-old Thiem, ranked No. 6 in the world, didn't lose a set in the clay-court event. He won his ninth career title and first since an event in Rio de Janeiro in February 2017.
"When you win a tournament it's good news, because we're used to losing more than winning," Thiem said. "With these conditions — slow and hot — there are many chances for me to play well. It was my goal before starting the week and it is incredible to have achieved it."
The 24-year-old Bedene dropped to 0-3 against Thiem.
In the doubles final, fourth-seeded Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina beat top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.
