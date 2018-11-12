GB_D.Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:07.
Mia_FG Sanders 37, 1:18.
GB_A.Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:53.
Mia_FG Sanders 25, 10:29.
Mia_FG Sanders 47, 2:49.
Mia_FG Sanders 40, 11:43.
GB_A.Jones 10 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.
GB_D.Adams 25 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:25.
GB_FG Crosby 38, 8:53.
A_78,076.
RUSHING_Miami, Gore 13-90, Drake 8-27, Carroo 1-14, Osweiler 1-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-145, Greene 1-26, Rodgers 6-21, J.Williams 3-3.
PASSING_Miami, Osweiler 23-37-1-213. Green Bay, Rodgers 19-28-0-199.
RECEIVING_Miami, Amendola 7-72, Parker 5-43, Stills 2-26, Gore 2-12, Drake 2-11, Carroo 1-20, Derby 1-13, Ballage 1-6, Gesicki 1-5, O'Leary 1-5. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 6-44, D.Adams 4-57, A.Jones 3-27, Kendricks 2-24, St. Brown 2-3, Lewis 1-30, Graham 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
