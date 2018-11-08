MIAM (5-4) at GREEN BAY (3-4-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Miami 5-4, Green Bay 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 10-4

LAST MEETING - Packers beat Dolphins 27-24, Oct. 12, 2014

LAST WEEK - Dolphins beat Jets 13-6; Packers lost to Patriots 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 19, Packers No. 16

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (21), PASS (26).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (22).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (19), PASS (6).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Dolphins won last matchup at Lambeau Field, 23-20 in OT in 2010. ... Dolphins have lost past three road games while being outscored 107-47. ... Miami is above .500 despite being outgained by 704 yards and outscored by 38 points. ... QB Brock Osweiler makes fifth start for injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). . Osweiler threw for 202 yards and score in last game against Packers while with Texans in 2016. ... RB Kenyan Drake averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but has had six or fewer in five of Miami's nine games. Drake's 73 carries trail 104 for 35-year-old Frank Gore. ... Miami is fourth worst in third-down conversions (34 percent). ... Miami ranks first with 15 interceptions, including four last week against Jets. ... Dolphins rank third in both punt return and kickoff return average, but last in kickoff return coverage. ... P Matt Haack had seven punts inside 20 last week, tied for third most in NFL game since 1991. Haack's tied for NFL lead with 26 punts inside 20 this season. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' 60.6 completion percentage is below career 64.8 percentage. Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns to one interception, leading league with 0.3 percent interception percentage. ... RB Aaron Jones leads NFL at 6.03 yards per carry. ... WR Davante Adams first player in franchise history with at least five catches in first eight games of season. ... LB Blake Martinez, who has ankle injury, has 46 tackles and four sacks in last five games. ... Rookie CB Jaire Alexander has INT and six passes defended in past three games. ... Defense ranked 21st in red zone (61.5 percent). ... Fantasy tip: Rookie WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling poised for more playing time with WR Geronimo Allison (groin) going on injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling has 15 catches for 317 yards and two scores in last three games. Dolphins rank 28th while allowing 8.2 yards per catch.