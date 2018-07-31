MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Justice has created a new publicly-accessible database to track sex offenses in Wisconsin.
Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a news release Tuesday that the database will improve transparency for citizens, policymakers and researchers.
Users can view the number and rate of offenses in each county, whether weapons were used, victim and offender demographics and relationships between victims and offenders. Data spans 2013 through 2017.
Users can access the database at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/bjia/ucr-sex-offense-data .
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Manafort accused of amassing 'secret income' as trial opens
Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said as they laid out their case against the former Trump campaign chairman.
National
The Latest: Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans
The Latest on President Donald Trump and downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun (all times local):
National
Promoting voter ID, Trump says ID needed to buy groceries
President Donald Trump wrongly claimed that shoppers need to show photo identification to buy groceries and accused Democrats of obstructing his agenda and his Supreme Court nominee during a raucous rally aimed at bolstering two Florida Republicans ahead of the state's primary.
National
NKorea provided just 1 dog tag with 55 sets of war remains
When North Korea handed over 55 boxes of bones that it said are remains of American war dead, it provided a single military dog tag but no other information that could help U.S. forensics experts determine their individual identities, a U.S. defense official said Tuesday.
National
Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections
As alarms blare about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the Trump administration is facing criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.