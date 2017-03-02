Here's news that lovers of craft beers can raise a glass to: Dogfish Head Brewery is bringing its portfolio of ales to the Twin Cities and Minnesota, the Delaware-based brewery said.

Varieties such as its 90 Minute IPA, 60 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale and Midas Touch will be available starting March 27.

"We have our new canning line pumping out beer and enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our off-centered, well-differentiated family of beers," said Dogfish Head CEO and founder Sam Calagione in a news release.

The brewery, which enjoys a national cult following, will team with the family-owned Breakthru Beverage to distribute its beers, Calagione said.

Founded in 1995, the brewery known for using non-standard ingredients was featured prominently in the documentary "Beer Wars."

In addition to Minnesota, Dogfish Head plans to expand to Missouri, Alabama and West Virginia this year, bringing Dogfish Head's total beer market availability to 35 states and Washington D.C., the company said.