HILTON, N.Y. — A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog."
A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga (DOH'-guh).
Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs' posture. It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize.
Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and "important." She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues.
The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.
