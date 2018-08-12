SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A dog could not resist being lured away from a busy Massachusetts highway by a teddy bear.
The Massachusetts State Police got multiple calls of a dog dashing through traffic on Interstate 291 in Springfield on Sunday morning.
MassLive.com reports Trooper Corey Brown responded and saw a Doberman pinscher running down a lane. Brown grabbed a stuffed pink teddy bear from his cruiser. The dog loved it and grabbed it quickly, following commands to sit. The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway.
In May, a trooper in Worcester pulled a similar move by luring a dog off the highway with homemade deer jerky.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Employees pose big potential danger to aviation, experts say
The theft of an empty plane by an airline worker who performed dangerous loops before crashing into a remote island in Puget Sound illustrated what aviation experts have long known: One of the biggest potential perils for commercial air travel is airline or airport employees causing mayhem.
Variety
Church gunman's wife says he bound her to bed before deaths
The wife of the man who opened fire at a Texas church last November , killing more than two dozen people before killing himself, says he tied her to their bed before leaving for the shooting.
Music
The week's best classical concerts: Opera al fresco, 'The Magic Flute' in Brainerd
Opera al frescoMixed Precipitation is on the road again, taking its unique brand of opera to parks, farms and gardens. This year's mash-up of classic…
Music
Kid Rock tries to unite Minnesotans around his awesomeness
The divisive rocker played the first sold-out show at Treasure Island's new amphitheater.
National
Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend
An ex-girlfriend of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison has accused the Minnesota Democrat of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison says it never happened.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.