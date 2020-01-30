Come February, St. Paul pet owners can expect to pay more to license their dogs, as the city seeks new ways to pay for animal control.

The cost of a lifetime license for animals that have been microchipped and spayed or neutered will go from $35 to $140, and other fees will also go up. The St. Paul City Council approved the changes earlier this month.

As a public safety service, animal control gets a substantial portion of its approximately $1 million budget from the general fund, said Dan Niziolek, deputy director of the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, which oversees St. Paul Animal Control.

He projects the increased fees will bring in $40,000 more for animal control.

“Given the pressures on the general fund, in order to keep a strong animal control program, we had to increase fees to help us continue to provide a high level of service,” Niziolek said.

Rescue organizations will not have to pay for a pet license within the first six months of fostering a dog, Niziolek said. The city will also allow low-income pet owners to pay $70 for a lifetime license, which previously was not an option. The fee to register a dangerous dog will rise from $86 to $300.

Dr. Ann Brownlee, owner of the Grand Avenue Veterinary Center, said she thinks the increase in fees will mean fewer people will license their dogs.

“There’s a lot of costs involved in owning pets, including feeding, veterinary care, and you know, licensing. And they all need to be considered,” she said.

Niziolek thinks pet owners will comply, because of the increased services provided by animal control.

Animal control is looking for other ways to raise funds. After a drop in stray animals entering the shelter, it began taking in animals from East Metro shelters in 2018. Last year, St. Paul Animal Control took in 648 stray dogs and 356 stray cats.

“We’re very conscious that pets are peoples’ families, and we want to support that, but we have to ensure public health and safety as well as the financial impacts to the City of St. Paul,” Niziolek said at a City Council meeting Jan. 15.

A separate change, which the council passed Jan. 22, mandates that pet owners pay rabies vaccination costs, along with other necessary veterinary bills, before taking an impounded animal home.

Before the amendment, pet owners had to put up $26 and prove vaccination, or an appointment for one, within three days. If they didn’t follow through, owners could be charged with a misdemeanor. St. Paul requires dogs, cats and ferrets over four months to be vaccinated.

St. Paul Animal Control recently partnered with the Animal Humane Society to make those services available at the shelter, charging $30 for rabies vaccinations.

Cleo Krejci (cleo.krejci@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.