NEW YORK — The Verb is: "win."
A border collie named Verb won the Westminster Kennel Club's agility contest Saturday night.
Verb tore through an obstacle course, guided by handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania.
A dog called Plop got a special award for top mixed-breed. Plop is handled by Lisa Topol of New York City.
The 330 contestants were as small as a Chihuahua and as big as a 98-pound Bernese mountain dog.
The dogs navigate jumps, ramps, tunnels and other objects on a route packed with tricky turns.
So far, Border collies and Australian shepherds have won the annual contest since it began in 2014. Participants say the sport builds a special bond between dogs and owners.
