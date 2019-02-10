NEW YORK — The Verb is: "win."

A border collie named Verb won the Westminster Kennel Club's agility contest Saturday night.

Verb tore through an obstacle course, guided by handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania.

A dog called Plop got a special award for top mixed-breed. Plop is handled by Lisa Topol of New York City.

The 330 contestants were as small as a Chihuahua and as big as a 98-pound Bernese mountain dog.

The dogs navigate jumps, ramps, tunnels and other objects on a route packed with tricky turns.

So far, Border collies and Australian shepherds have won the annual contest since it began in 2014. Participants say the sport builds a special bond between dogs and owners.