Louisville lost its appeal and must vacate 123 men’s basketball victories, including the 2013 NCAA championship, as part of its sex scandal case.
On Instagram, ESPN went for the dagger.
Sports
Toxic culture of NBA's Mavericks exposed by Sports Illustrated investigation
Owner Mark Cuban, in full damage control mode, has fired two people in the wake of the report and appears sincere about wanting to fix the culture.
Gophers
Gophers
Brewster gets owned on Twitter over 'greatest' conference proclamation
Former U football coach Tim Brewster, now a Texas A&M assistant, proclaimed the SEC to be the best conference in the nation -- after proclaiming the ACC as the best when he worked at Florida State last year.
Vikings
Outsiders kind of knew the Super Bowl was in Minnesota and say they like us, maybe
Overall, 37 percent of adults indicated that they were “more likely” to think of Minneapolis as a good place to visit as a result of Super Bowl media coverage
Vikings
If Jets pay Cousins 'whatever it takes,' where would that leave Vikings?
If you believe the Vikings should consider a run at free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, some recent rumblings out of New York might make you rethink that position.
