ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Police in New Jersey rescued a Washington state man who resisted their efforts as smoke and flames consumed his car.

Roselle Park officers arrived on the scene Saturday to find the auto's engine compartment engulfed in flames and the passenger compartment obscured by dark tinted windows. Police video shows officers grabbing the man while he was slumped over the wheel and refusing to get out.

Police Chief Paul Morrison says the 42-year-old Everett, Washington, resident was alert and speaking. He was evaluated at a hospital. His name was not released.

Police say the driver was observed sleeping in the vehicle and may have pressed the gas pedal causing the engine to overheat and catch fire.